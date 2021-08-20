Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PVCT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

