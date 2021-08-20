Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of PVCT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
