Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.10 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $2.39 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.