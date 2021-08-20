Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.