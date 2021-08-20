Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.