Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

