Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.
COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.
In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
