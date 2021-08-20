Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

