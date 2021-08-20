Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,116 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,495,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 63.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 2,962,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,239. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

