Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

