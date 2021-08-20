Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 49.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ROLL opened at $221.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

