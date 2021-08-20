Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.