Portion (PRT) Trading Up 55.5% Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Portion has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $484,668.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

