Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $484.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

