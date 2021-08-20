PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $8,894.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00859455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

