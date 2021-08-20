POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

POET Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $290.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

