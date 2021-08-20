PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

PMVP opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,185 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,389. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

