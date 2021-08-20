Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $109,867.42 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $109,867.42 and $6.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

