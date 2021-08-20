Playcent Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Playcent has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

