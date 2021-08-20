Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $80.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.85.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 1,133,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Further Reading: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.