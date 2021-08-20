Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $80.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 1,133,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

