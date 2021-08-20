Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $327.40 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.