Piper Sandler Comments on Oatly Group AB’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.83.

OTLY opened at 15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.21. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

