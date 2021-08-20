Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

