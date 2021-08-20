Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.78. 43,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,393. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

