Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

