Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 356,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,708. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

