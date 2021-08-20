Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.07% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

