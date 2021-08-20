Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 770 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

