Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FibroGen by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in FibroGen by 66.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FibroGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FGEN stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

