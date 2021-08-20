Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.