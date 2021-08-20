Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 6,853 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

