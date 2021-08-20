Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 407 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

