Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,419,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,545,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.2 days.
PIAIF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
