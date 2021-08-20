Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,419,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,545,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.2 days.

PIAIF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

