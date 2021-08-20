Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

