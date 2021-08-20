Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHIO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.