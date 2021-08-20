Philippe Botteri Sells 73,784 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $4,446,961.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philippe Botteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $226,024,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

