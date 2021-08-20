Philippe Botteri Sells 163,539 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philippe Botteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68.

Shares of PATH opened at $60.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

