Pettee Investors Inc. Invests $281,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.46. 220,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

