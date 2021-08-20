Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

