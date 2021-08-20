Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Down 14.5%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 154,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 49,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.