PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+40.7% versus +25.1%). Of late, higher energy production and lower lifting costs have been supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment. In fact, PetroChina's upstream unit posted 4.1% increase in production in 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.3% from what it averaged in the previous 12-month period. However, last year’s historic oil price crash hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity prices make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and reduce dependence on mature domestic areas. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

PTR opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

