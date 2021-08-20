PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in PetroChina by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

