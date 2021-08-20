Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.46. 1,777,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

