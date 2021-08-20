Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 288,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,051. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

