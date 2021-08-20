Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 398,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

