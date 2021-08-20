Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.87 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.