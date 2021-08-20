Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

