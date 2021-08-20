Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $10,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 3,082,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

