Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.