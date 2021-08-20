Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

PWP stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $21,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $10,792,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $24,122,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

