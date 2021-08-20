pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $88.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

