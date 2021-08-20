Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,694.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Peony has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $13.30 million and $81,694.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 19,350,470 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.